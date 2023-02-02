“Food should not be an impossible choice and we are concerned with what this bill will mean for many families, seniors, and working Iowans. This bill will limit access to food and put additional strain on Food Banks and pantries across the state.”
- Barb Prather, NEIFB Executive Director
WATERLOO – The Iowa State legislature, specifically the House, is working to make it more difficult for Iowans to access SNAP benefits. A bill purposed early this legislative session, House File number (HF) 3, passed a subcommittee at the Iowa Capital on January 26, 2023. The bill now moves to the Health and Human Service full Committee. This is deeply disappointing to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
HF 3 bill will make it difficult for those who need assistance, to qualify for SNAP, leaving many to choose between their other expenses and food. This bill, puts in place Asset Limits, limiting what a person can own, making them dispose of almost everything just to qualify for the benefit. If these limits are enacted, anyone who owns their home or has a car over the asset limit, who falls on hard times, would not qualify. Thankfully, they are working to not include the limits on food that were originally included. In addition, a Fiscal Note on the bill has not been released yet.
Many Iowans, whom we serve in northeast Iowa, will be impacted, not allowing them any choice to healthy and nutritious food. Of those, utilizing SNAP, and are served through the Cedar Valley Food Pantry in Waterloo, are families working to make ends meet.
“I don’t make enough to cover any expenses after basic bills and they say I make too much to receive food assistance because of the way they go off of gross income. I barely have any money left after bills and they are basic needs to support living in a rural community. The food pantry helps greatly, I wouldn’t eat much at all if the food pantry wasn’t available.”
There will be a direct correlation between cutting SNAP benefits and the increased usage at Food Banks and Food Pantries by Iowans if this bill were to pass. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank saw a direct impact when SNAP benefits were cut last April, when the Disaster Proclamation ended.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank strongly discourages the passage of HF 3 and we urge constituents to reach out to their elected official and ask them not to support HF 3.