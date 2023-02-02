Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

“Food should not be an impossible choice and we are concerned with what this bill will mean for many families, seniors, and working Iowans. This bill will limit access to food and put additional strain on Food Banks and pantries across the state.”

- Barb Prather, NEIFB Executive Director

Tags

Trending Food Videos