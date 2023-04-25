INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence Water Department will begin the “Water Main Flushing Program” on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Flushing will begin at 7 a.m. each day. Mineral deposits may be dislodged and cause discoloring of water. This will clear up in time. No bacterial problems will exist, and water will continue to be safe to use. Although we will do the town in sections, it may disrupt other sections while this program is being completed.
WHITE or LIGHT-COLORED clothing could be stained if washed. The city will not be responsible for any clothing that is damaged.
Schedule Of Flushing
May 1 — Southeast Section
May 8 -Southwest Section
May 15 -Northwest Section
May 22 -Northeast Section
Non-Flushable Reminder
Please do not flush tissues, baby wipes, cleaning wipes, paper towels, or feminine hygiene products into your sewer/septic system. There is no such thing as a truly flushable wipe. These items will clog the sewer system and could unnecessarily expose a plumber or sanitary worker to untreated waste.