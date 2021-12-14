Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Buchanan County Treasurer’s Office will be closed on Monday, Dec. 20 from 8 to 10 am. for training. Services impacted include: Driver’s License Station, Motor Vehicle, and Property Taxes.

Tags

Trending Food Videos