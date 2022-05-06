Absentee Voting in the Auditor’s Office:
Absentee ballots will be available on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office and may be voted in the office until 4:30 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022.
Voter Registration Information:
You must be registered to vote to participate in the Primary Election. Registration may be done in the following ways.
1. You may register in person in the Auditor’s office. The deadline is 5 p.m., Monday, May 23, 2022.
2. You may mail your registration to the Auditor’s office. Voter registrations that are mailed must be received by, or have been postmarked by, Monday, May 23, 2022.
3. Election Day Registration: You may register at your polling place on Election Day by presenting a current photo ID and proof of residency to the election officials. Contact the Auditor’s office for a list of approved documents.
4. Please note: The primary election is a candidate nomination process for the Democratic and Republican parties. You must declare one of these two parties to vote in the primary election. If you are already registered to vote, you may easily change your party on election day at the polls.
Absentee Voting in the Auditor’s Office:
Absentee ballots will be available on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office and may be voted in the office until 4:30 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022.
Absentee Ballots by Mail:
A ballot may be mailed to you upon your request. Requests can be made in writing (you must include your name, ID #, address, date of birth, name and date of election, political party and signature and date) or on an official absentee ballot request form. Official forms may be obtained by contacting the Auditor’s office or on our website at www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov. Absentee ballot requests must be received by the Auditor’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the Auditor’s office no later than 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Postmark dates do NOT count. Absentee ballots CAN-NOT be placed in the drop box outside of the Courthouse.
Voters may check on the status of their absentee ballot by contacting the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office, or at http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/ absenteeballotstatus/search.aspx
Extended Office Hours:
In addition to the normal business hours of 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office will have extended hours on the following days:
Monday, May 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, June 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 4 — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact Information:
Please contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s office if you have questions regarding voter registration, absentee voting, or other election related issues.
Kris Wilgenbusch
Buchanan County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections
210 Fifth Avenue NE
Independence, IA 50644
Phone: 319-334-4109 Email: auditor@co.buchanan.ia.us, Website: www.buchanancounty.iowa.gov