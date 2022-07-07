The Office of Buchanan County Treasurer will be closed Thursday, July 14 for training. This includes: Driver’s License, Motor Vehicle, and Property Taxes.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
71°
Rain
- Humidity: 97%
- Cloud Coverage: 68%
- Wind: 13 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:38:17 AM
- Sunset: 08:46:51 PM
Today
Thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Mainly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 81F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.