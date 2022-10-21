Voting for the 2022 General Election has begun. All Voters will be asked to weigh in on adopting an amendment to the Iowa Constitution. City of Fairbank voters will be asked an additional question regarding the use of the current 1% local sales and services tax.
The text of the questions:
City of Fairbank Public Measure CE
Shall the following public measure be adopted?
Summary: To authorize the change in the use of the one percent (1%) local sales and services tax in the City of Fairbank of the county of Buchanan effective January 1, 2024.
That the revenue from the local option sales and service tax are to be allocated by the City of Fairbank as follows: 0% Property Tax Relief
The specific purpose for which revenues will otherwise be expended is: 100% for any and all essential and/or elective city expenditures allowed under the Code of Iowa, including but not limited to specific purposes of police, fire, streets, library, parks, pool, cemetery, water, sewer, electric, and gas.
Certification of Constitutional Amendment
Shall the following amendment to the Constitution be adopted?
Summary: Provides that the right of the people of Iowa to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes the right to keep and bear arms as a fundamental right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.
Full Text: Article I of the Constitution of the State of Iowa is amended by adding the following new section: Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.
To learn more about the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms Amendment” visit ballotpedia.org and search for “Iowa Amendment 1” online.