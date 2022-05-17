INDEPENDENCE – You don’t need to go to Kentucky for mint juleps, big hats, and thoroughbred racing.
Oak View recently hosted their own Kentucky Derby with six celebrity horses and all the trimmings.
While Oak View Independent Living Coordinator Dianne Hepke was pouring drinks and volunteer Heidi Weis served, Track Announcer Glen Fults went through the line up of the racing field in odds-favorite order.
Top contenders
Horse 1: Fred Smock, local businessman
AKA: “Let’s Make a Deal”
Pedigree: Mama’s Boy and Needs More Flattery
Favorite Quote: “Whinnying is everything”
Horse 3: Anne McMillan, BCHC Board Member
AKA: “Cook’s Favorite”
Pedigree: Chef’s Hat and Kitchen Clatter
Favorite Quote: “This filly runs on coffee and cute shoes.”
Middle of the Pack
Horse 4: Sheriff Scott Buzynski
AKA: “Outlaw”
Pedigree: Checkered Past and Make My Day
Favorite Quote: “May the Horse be with you.”
Horse 6: Police Chief Dave Niedert
AKA: “Bandit”
Pedigree: Jailbird and Bail Bond
Favorite Quote: Never drink downstream from your horse.”
In the Running
Horse 2: Denny Donlea, BCHC Board Member
AKA: “Winthrop’s Fancy”
Pedigree: I’ll Take Charge and Pleasant Smile
Favorite Quote: “Wild hearts can’t be tamed.”
Horse 5: Wade Weis, BCHC CEO
AKA: “Gray Ghost”
Pedigree: The Old Gray Mare and Grandpa’s Best
Favorite Quote: “Wild oats aren’t meant for sowing, but they make a nice trail snack”
After Fults read through the lineup, Hepke circulated through the crowd collecting bets.
To make a “Run for the Roses” Hepke tossed two six-sided foam die. As the numbers came up, the horse with the corresponding number moved one space in a track setup in the main Oak View communal space. If doubles came up the horse got to move up two squares.
And they’re off!
In the first race, Horse 4, “Outlaw,” took a commanding lead followed closely by “Bandit” and “Gray Ghost.” “Outlaw” hung on to win to the cheers of his supports.
In the second race “Gray Ghost” took the lead by mid-point, but “Bandit,” “Outlaw,” and “Cook’s Favorite” caught up and it was neck and neck. “Let’s Make a Deal” and “Winthrop’s Fancy got out of the gate, but it wasn’t enough as “Outlaw” once again crossed the line first.
Money collected from the betting was to be split between the winning bettors and cystic fibrosis research in honor of Buchanan County Health Center employee Molly Roscovius’ son Waylon. However, the entire pot, $425, went towards cystic fibrosis thanks to the generosity of the Oak View residents.
“Thank you all for participating,” Roscovius told the crowd. “It means the world to my family.