Well, it’s not exactly the “best” month of the year but it’s in the top maybe two or three. I’ll explain that later but first the reasons why October is so good. And other interesting or not-so-interesting facts about October:
• First and foremost is the uniqueness of October. Its name comes from the Greek word “octo” meaning 8. That’s right, eight! To which one might think that perhaps October would be the eighth month of the year but, alas, it’s not. It’s #10. Go figure!
• Three of the biggest days in October are Columbus Day, (Oct. 10), Bosses Day, (Oct. 16) and of course, Halloween, (Oct. 31). But there are other big celebrations during this fine month including:
• Today is “National Be Nice To Others Day.” For some, this will be quite a challenge!
• Saturday is National Pierogi Day. Anyone have any idea what we’re celebrating here?
• This Sunday, Oct. 9 is “National Beer & Pizza Day.” On a Sunday? What’s a guy to do?
• October 13 is “M&M Day.” Which color is your favorite?
• And next Friday, Oct. 14, is National Dessert Day. National “Begin Your Diet” day starts on Saturday ... maybe.
• October 17 is really special; It’s the day you put on your “gaudiest” outfit and head off to work. It could be your last day of work as well.
• October 20 is Mickey Mantle’s birthday. Born in 1931. Twenty years later on October 21st, another little boy was born in Chelsea, Iowa. He accepts cards with money inside!
• October 23 is Boston Cream Pie Day.
• Special day of celebration is National Bologna Day on Monday, Oct. 24. Anyone remember “fried bologna” sandwiches. A culinary delight for sure.
• October 28 may be the most famous day of all, (besides Oct. 21st), because it is National Chocolate Day. A law was passed in 1892 stating “no calories in any chocolate” you eat on this day. Would I lie to you?
• And finally we celebrate National Cat Day on Saturday, October 29. I’m sure every cat is really excited about this.
So there you have it. All the great days and celebrations in the 8th, oops, the 10th month of the year. But before I go, let me remind you why October is the greatest month of the year, besides that special birthday on October 21st. It’s the greatest month of the year because the Major League Play-Offs begin this Friday, October 7 and the World Series begins on Friday, October 28. New Your Yankees will defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. You heard it here first. Let me know what you think at jsheda@indytel.com or call me at 319-327-4640. Too bad Tim!