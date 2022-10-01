According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in America, except for skin cancer. October is breast cancer awareness month which means it is a good time to become educated about breast cancer.
Breast cancer accounts for one in three cancers diagnosed in women. Men can develop breast cancer, as well, though it is much less common than in women.
The CTCA says that one common misconception about breast cancer is that the t is a disease. Breast cancer is several diseases that behave differently and is made up of cancerous tumor(s) that start in the cells that line the ducts and/or lobules of the breast.
The tough thing about breast cancer is that there is no definite cause for cancer, there are just general ideas about what can lead a person to be more susceptible to cancer.
According to the CTCA, there are a number of factors that can increase risks such as increasing age, personal history of breast cancer, early menstruation, late menopause, the first pregnancy after age 30 or no prior pregnancies, use of oral contraceptives, family history of breast cancer, presence of certain inherited genetic changes, history of radiation therapy to the chest, long-term use of combined hormone therapy, alcohol use and obesity after menopause.
The American Cancer Society recommends the following early-detection screenings for women who are at average risk for breast cancer. These women can start with optional mammograms beginning at age 40 and then move to annual mammograms for women ages 45 to 54. After age 54, women can choose to have Mammograms every two years, unless they choose to stick with yearly screenings.
When it comes to the signs of breast cancer can vary to different degrees for each woman. According to the CTCA, a person may not feel any pain or changes in their body. A person may feel a new lump or mass around the breast area, which is the most common symptom of breast cancer.
Some lumps are hard and don’t cause pain, while others may be uncomfortable. (Keep in mind that not all breast lumps or masses are cancer.) Some people may feel inflammation or swelling around the armpit or breast area, or pain in the breast or nipples.
Julie Till, a radiology manager at the Buchanan County Health Center for over 23 years, recommended that if a person even suspects they might have breast cancer that they should get checked out.
Till helped fill me in on how to set up an appointment regarding breast cancer at the Buchanan County Health center.
“The tests can be done here,” said Till. “So, they need to see their primary provider first and get an order from them, then they can call and set up an appointment. We can usually get people in the next day and sometimes we can get someone in the same day.”
According to Till, the entirety of the test takes only 15 minutes to complete.
To schedule an appointment with the Breast Care Center of the Buchanan County Health Center, please call 319-833-6100.