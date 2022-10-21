DES MOINES – Buchanan County Supervisors Clayton Ohrt and Don Shonka have become Certified Iowa County Supervisors. The Iowa State Association of County Supervisors (ISACS) honored its first class of Certified Iowa County Supervisors during a ceremony in Des Moines on August 25 that was held in conjunction with the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Annual Conference.
The Certified Iowa County Supervisor program was created and is administered by county supervisors for county supervisors to create a culture of Iowa county supervisor leadership development through a well-rounded continuing education program with the overall goal of bettering county government in Iowa through education. Certification requires a two-year commitment and a total of 30 total credit hours.
“I am extremely proud of the commitment that was made by the graduates of this program. They have put in a lot of time, energy, and effort on behalf of their constituents to become better public servants through education,” said Tim Neil, ISACS President, Bremer County Supervisor, and Certified Iowa County Supervisor. “Certified Iowa County Supervisors are educated leaders!”
County supervisors in Iowa are elected to a four-year term by a vote of the public and serve as a member of a three or five-person board of supervisors. The board of supervisors is the governing body of county government. A county supervisor’s duty is to “protect and preserve the rights, privileges, and property of the county or of its residents, and to preserve and improve the peace, safety, health, welfare, comfort, and convenience of its residents.”