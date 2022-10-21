Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

DES MOINES – Buchanan County Supervisors Clayton Ohrt and Don Shonka have become Certified Iowa County Supervisors. The Iowa State Association of County Supervisors (ISACS) honored its first class of Certified Iowa County Supervisors during a ceremony in Des Moines on August 25 that was held in conjunction with the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Annual Conference.

The Certified Iowa County Supervisor program was created and is administered by county supervisors for county supervisors to create a culture of Iowa county supervisor leadership development through a well-rounded continuing education program with the overall goal of bettering county government in Iowa through education. Certification requires a two-year commitment and a total of 30 total credit hours.

Trending Food Videos