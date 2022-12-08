INDEPENDENCE – After a successful trail run November 23, Old 20 Sandwich Shop will officially open Sunday, Dec. 11.
Sandwich Chef Sam Gruman partnered with Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East, to convert former brewing space into a small kitchen.
Gruman as always enjoyed making tasty sandwiches for his family and with the recent closing of Bill’s Pizza he saw an opportunity.
Sandwiches can be as simple as the iconic Grilled Cheese or Reuban to creations using jalapenos and pineapple. You can order the Vegetarian “Fun Guy” or start piling on the meat (bacon, ham, chicken, corned beef). Sandwiches can also be flavored with oils and seasonings from The Brick Kitchen.
Watch the Old 20 Sandwich Shop Facebook page for menu updates and hours.