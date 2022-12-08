Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Sam Gruman with sandwiches.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – After a successful trail run November 23, Old 20 Sandwich Shop will officially open Sunday, Dec. 11.

Sandwich Chef Sam Gruman partnered with Allerton Brewing Company, 110 1st Street East, to convert former brewing space into a small kitchen.

