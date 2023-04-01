INDEPENDENCE – The Wapsie Pool League has been active for over 30 years. It is a 14-week league with six players with eight women’s teams, nine men’s teams, and 14 mixed teams in the league. Each team plays out of a bar in Buchanan County. They play in the winter months at their home bar or travel to other team’s bar to play on Wednesday nights.
This year the winners of the women’s bracket were the Old Rush Park team featuring Kathy Brown, Janelle Hammond, Shelley Johnson, Kathy Meister, Pam Shannon, and Deb Grass Weber.
To learn more, follow the league on Facebook or contact Miles Hogan at eastbuc71@gmail.com.