Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Donor Network “Racing to Save Lives” Night at the Independence Motor Speedway had to wait one week, as it was originally scheduled for July 23rd but because of the weather last week. The night was in honor of organ, tissues and eye donors and recipients.

Iowa Donor Network was in attendance where people could sign up and learn information about becoming a donor. Kids were not left out on the fun as there was activities for the kids to do and gifts from the night’s sponsor, Geater Machining & Manufacturing. Money was added to all classes for the feature winners, if they had the green ribbon sticker they were given when they checked in. IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Sport Mods was $750 to win. Hoosier Daddy Jason Doyle also donated some brand new Hoosier tires to the feature winners and a random draw finishing spot in each of the IMCA divisions.

Trending Food Videos