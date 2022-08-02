INDEPENDENCE – Iowa Donor Network “Racing to Save Lives” Night at the Independence Motor Speedway had to wait one week, as it was originally scheduled for July 23rd but because of the weather last week. The night was in honor of organ, tissues and eye donors and recipients.
Iowa Donor Network was in attendance where people could sign up and learn information about becoming a donor. Kids were not left out on the fun as there was activities for the kids to do and gifts from the night’s sponsor, Geater Machining & Manufacturing. Money was added to all classes for the feature winners, if they had the green ribbon sticker they were given when they checked in. IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Sport Mods was $750 to win. Hoosier Daddy Jason Doyle also donated some brand new Hoosier tires to the feature winners and a random draw finishing spot in each of the IMCA divisions.
This year instead of doing the raffle drawing and auctioning of the door signed by all the competitors just at the track, people can go online to get a raffle ticket and place a bid on the signed door until later in the week, those links are on the Independence Motor Speedway Facebook page. Special Thanks goes out to Jess Luloff, wife of Stock Car driver Chris Luloff, for working hard to put this great event together.
One hundred-twenty three cars signed in to tame the 3/8 mile banked oval on a very special night. After the heat races, the track prep team went to work to make the racing surface a little better, feature time that showed as they went two, three and sometimes four wide. Final checkered flag was displayed at 11:07pm.
First feature of the night was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 15 lap feature event, Brandon Tharp and Will Wolf led the field to the green flag but neither one of them led the first lap, Tony Olson grabbed the top spot early. Shortly after the first lap was scored the caution came out when Curt Hilmer spun on the front stretch. Olson got a great restart but the caution was displayed again on lap two when Logan Veloz spun on the back stretch. Olson fended off Wolf and Tharp again on the restart, two laps later the caution came out again when Cole Suckow came to a stop on the front stretch. Olson got a great restart and never looked back going on to take his six straight win in Indee. Tharp finished second, Wolf was third, Troy Burkhart was fourth and Austin Stamm worked his way back through to finish fifth.
Before a single lap was scored in the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20 lap feature, there was a caution when Rob Twaites went off the top side of turn one. Cole Mather out wrestled Tom Schmitt on the restart to take the top spot but was challenged several times by Schmitt and Jarod Weepie until the caution came out again on lap three when Schmitt spun in turns one and two. Mather had to contend with Weepie and Kaden Reynolds on the restart and fend them off until lap seven when Reynolds was able to sneak by Mather for the lead. The caution came out shortly after when Kyle Rose and Hannah Chesmore in turn three and four. Reynolds got a great restart and started to pull away only to see Mather reel him back down just as Reynolds caught lap traffic. Reynolds was not to be denied as he went on to take his third win of the season in Indee. Mather, Weepie, Leah Wroten and Schmitt, after working his back, rounded out the top five.
Korey Lana led the first lap of the Waterloo Auto Parts Compacts 12 lap feature but Lana slipped up allowing Blake Driscol to take the top spot on lap two. Lana and Driscol swapped the lead on laps four and five before David Balik made it a 3 wide battle for the race lead on lap six. Balik took the top spot away on lap six. The only caution came out on lap seven when Christopher Mannion spun in turn two. Balik held off Driscol and William Michel on the restart and held off challenges from Michel. Balik and Michel rubbed some paint and came across the line side-by-side with Balik winning by a nose over Michel. Andrew Bieber finished third, Driscol fell back to fourth and Chris Pittman was fifth.
In the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars (Micro Mods) 12 lap feature event, Reggie Rema jumped out to the early race lead fending off Chad Dugan. The caution came out on lap one when Kyle Pearson spun after making contact with a infield tire in turn two. Another one came out when Chad Dugan spun in turn one on lap two. Rema held the top spot until lap five when Ethan Steere worked his way into the top spot. Steere pulled away and went on to take the feature win ending the winning streak of Chad Dugan. Rema, Matt Dugan, Carson James and Kolton Osborn rounded out the top five.
Next on to the speedway was the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20 lap feature event, Troy Cordes led the first lap before a caution came out when Jason Morehouse spun off the front stretch. Jaden Fryer took the top spot away momentarily on lap two before Cordes regained the top spot on lap three. The caution came out again on lap five when Matthew McCahen spun in turn three. Cordes fended off challenges from Fryer, Milo Veloz and twelfth place starter Drew Janssen to take his third win of the season. Janssen came home second, Veloz was third, Brennen Chipp was fourth and Ryan Maitland was fifth.
Jon Passick wrestled the lead early from fellow front starter Jerod Ballhagen in the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 20 lap feature event. Passick led meanwhile Sean Johnson was working his way through the field, Johnson started to challenge Passick for the race lead and just before he was able to get by, the caution came out on lap thirteen. The first caution was for Austin Russell spinning in turn four and then on the restart for Ballhagen hitting an infield tire in turn two. Johnson got a great restart and took the top spot away from Passick, then pulled away to claim his fourth win at his hometown track. Colton Leal came home to get his best finish of the season in second. Passick, Greg Kastli and Brandon Davis finished third through fifth respectively.
Final feature of the night was the fifteen lap Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks feature presented by Christie Door Company. However before a single lap was completed, the caution came out when Shawn Kuennen, Dalton Weepie, Chad Mannion and Logan Takes get together in turn three. Then the following restart was called back. Briar Kriegel led the first lap before Quinton Miller took it away on lap two. Miller was followed by Benji Irvine, Irvine made several attempts to get by Miller but came up short as Miller went on to take the feature win. Irvine finished second, eleventh place starter Adam Streeter was third, Billy Rhoades in fourth and Brett Vanous in fifth.
Next Saturday Night is the rescheduled Buchanan County Fair Late Model Showdown presented by People’s Company featuring the Haulin’ with Hoker Trucking SLMR Late Models. For the Late Models, it will be the Denny Osborn Memorial paying $7,200 to the winner. IMCA Modifieds are $1,000 to win, IMCA Stock Cars are $750 to win, both are Fast Shaft and B&B Chassis All-Star Invitational qualifiers. IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Hobby Stocks, Compacts and Indee Cars (Micro Mods) also fill out the card. Pits Open at 4p, Grandstands Open at 4:30p, Hot Laps at 6p, Racing to Follow. Races will also be livestream on IMCATV and Done Right TV.
Then there is only two more weekly points nights on Saturday August 13th and Season Championships on August 20th featuring all the weekly divisions including the IMCA Late Models. Rain Date for Season Championship night, if needed, is August 27th.
For more information about Independence Motor Speedway check out jjamracing.net or independencemotorspeedway.myracepass.com or like the Facebook page Independence Motor Speedway or contact promoter Mick Trier at (515) 201-5526 or Track manager Justin Temeyer at (563) 920-2867.
Independence Motor Speedway
Iowa Donor Network Night
Saturday July 30th, 2022
IMCA LATE MODELS
presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 8R Sean Johnson (Independence); 2. 13JR Colton Leal (Dubuque); 3. 2P Jon Passick (Waterloo); 4. 73 Greg Kastli (Waterloo); 5. 62 Brandon Davis (Waterloo); 6. 23 Austin Russell (Dunkerton); 7. 1425 Leah Wroten (Independence); 8. 192 Chase Jermeland (Decorah); 9. 72 Jerod Ballhagen (Allison); DNS 53 Darren Ackerman (Elk Run Heights).
Heat (10 laps) : 1. Leal; 2. Johnson; 3. Passick; 4. Ballhagen; 5. Davis; 6. Wroten; 7. Jermeland; 8. Russell; 9. Ackerman; 10. Kastli.
IMCA MODIFIEDS
presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 71 Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 2. 127 Drew Janssen (Pella); 3. 43 Milo Veloz (Colona, Ill.); 4. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 5. 4 Ryan Maitland (Waterloo); 6. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 7. 8 Jade Fryer (Freeport, Ill.); 8. 80 Jerry Dedrick (Vinton); 9. 0 Dirk Hamilton (Waterloo); 10. 3S Adam Shelman (Traer); 11. 57B Dennis Betzer (Central City); 12. J49 Jake Streere (Tripoli); 13. 7 Todd Jensen (Waterloo); 14. 57H Richard Hines (Waterloo); 15. 222 Russ Hesse (Waterloo); 16. 415 Josh Barta (Cedar Falls); 17. 70 Jerry King (Waterloo); 18. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 19. 63M Matt McCahen (Waterloo); 20. 01 Ed Thomas (Waterloo); DNS 49 Rod McDonald (Manchester); DNS 41P Keith Pittman (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Shelman; 2. Hamilton; 3. King; 4. Veloz; 5. McCahen; 6. Hesse; 7. Janssen; 8. Pittman.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Chipp; 2. Morehouse; 3. Dedrick; 4. Thomas; 5. Betzer; 6. Barta; 7. Steere.
Heat 3 (8 laps) : 1. Cordes; 2. Fryer; 3. Maitland; 4. Janssen; 5. McDonald; 6. Hines; 7. Burbridge.
IMCA STOCK CARS
presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 2. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 3. 3 Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 4. 14C Leah Wroten (Independence); 5. 18 Tom Schmitt (Independence); 6. 40J Jason Doyle (Marion); 7. 8E Mitchell Evens (Dubuque); 8. 85R Tyler Carey (Nashua); 9. 4JR Russell Damme Jr (Waterloo); 10. 18L Chris Luloff (Independence); 11. 16 Rob Twaites (Waterloo); 12. 23 Tyler Travis (Vinton); 13. 12B Ed Thomas (Waterloo); 14. 20B Matt Burmeister (Denver); 15. 22K Kevin Rose (Waterloo); 16. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 17. 115N Norman Chesmore (Rowley); 18. 123 Kyle Rose (Dallas Center); 19. JR3 Jason Hocken (Independence); 20. 63 Luke Bird (Winthrop).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Reynolds; 2. Mather; 3. Schmitt; 4. Weepie; 5. Luloff; 6. Hocken; 7. Twaites.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Wroten; 2. Norman Chesmore; 3. Burmeister; 4. Evens; 5. Bird; 6. Kyle Rose; 7. Hannah Chesmore.
Heat 3 (8 laps) : 1. Doyle; 2. Kevin Rose; 3. Carey; 4. Travis; 5. Thomas; 6. Damme Jr.
IMCA SPORT MODS
presented by Burco Sales
Feature (15 laps) : 1. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 2. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 3. 68 Will Wolf (Evansdale); 4. 15B Troy Burkhart (Urbana); 5. 118 Austin Stamm (Orangeville, Ill.); 6. 88K Kole Quam (Waterloo); 7. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 8. 12D Joe Docekal (Dysart); 9. 82T Brett Thomas (Walker); 10. 17 Ethan Krall (Evansdale); 11. 43LV Logan Veloz (Colona, Ill.); 12. 42 Chris Lewis (Vinton); 13. 22H Curt Hilmer (Dysart); 14. 77JR Rayce Mullen (Pearl City, Ill.); 15. 75 Cole Suckow (Cresco); 16. 64 Vern Jackson (Waterloo); 17. 75D Dale Kite (Shellsburg); DNS 66 Terry Johnson (Waterloo).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Olson; 2. Suckow; 3. Jackson; 4. Tharp; 5. Quam; 6. Lewis.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Siems; 2. Docekal; 3. Veloz; 4. Thomas; 5. Kite; 6. Krall.
Heat 3 (8 laps) : 1. Wolf; 2. Mullen; 3. Johnson; 4. Burkhart; 5. Hilmer; 6. Stamm.
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS
presented by Albert Auto
Feature (15 laps) : 1. 73 Quinton Miller (Independence); 2. 79 Benji Irvine (Oelwein); 3. 06S Adam Streeter (Walker); 4. 82 Billy Rhoades (Maynard); 5. 357 Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 6. 24T Tyler Ollendieck (Tripoli); 7. 17K Briar Kriegel (Brooklyn); 8. 146 Leighton Potter (Lake Elmo, Minn.); 9. 23 Justin Hanson (Hawkeye); 10. 18S Gary Ollendieck (Sumner); 11. T25 Logan Takes (Coggon); 12. 15M Zeke Wheeler (Vinton); 13. 4R Randy LaMar (Buffalo); 14. M35 Chad Mannion (Waterloo); 15. 25 Bryce Hanson (Hawkeye); 16. 3 Dalton Weepie (Dunkerton); 17. 35B Shawn Kuennen (Hazleton); DNS 15C Caden Helle (Garnavillo).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Kriegel; 2. Tyler Ollendieck; 3. Irvine; 4. Streeter; 5. Gary Ollendieck; 6. Weepie.
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Miller; 2. Kuennen; 3. Rhoades; 4. Takes; 5. Vanous; 6. Wheeler.
Heat 3 (8 laps) : 1. Justin Hanson; 2. LaMar; 3. Potter; 4. Bryce Hanson; 5. Mannion; 6. Helle.
INDEE CARS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 20 Ethan Steere (Tripoli); 2. 0 Reggie Rema (Clermont); 3. 19 Matt Dugan (Garnavillo); 4. 33 Carson James (Winthrop); 5. 72 Kolton Osborn (Janesville); 6. 25 Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 7. 49 Cole McNeal (Dysart); 8. 1X Chad Dugan (Garber); 9. 47 Owen Rosburg (Arlington); 10. 74 Dave Rosburg (Arlington); 11. 57A David Anderson (Jesup); 12. 79 Matt Dales (Oelwein); 13. 60K Kyle Pearson (Maquoketa).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Chad Dugan; 2. Matt Dugan; 3. Schwamman; 4. Osborn; 5. Pearson; 6. McNeal; 7. Dales.
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Streere; 2. Rema; 3. James; 4. Dave Rosburg; 5. Anderson; 6. Owen Rosburg.
COMPACTS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 31 David Balik (Fort Atkinson); 2. 69JX William Michel (Columbus Junction); 3. 73B Andrew Bieber (Independence); 4. 31D Blake Driscol (Dysart); 5. 25 Chris Pittman (Waterloo); 6. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 7. 35M Tyler Mannion (Jesup); 8. 69M Jeremy Wheeler (Vinton); 9. 70 Jacob Lamphere (Waterloo); 10. T2 Jaice Tuttle (Vinton); 11. 54A Jake Anderson (Garrison); 12. 04 Aden Knight (Waterloo); 13. 07 Gracie Hempstead (Maquoketa); 14. 77 Cody Jordan; 15. 24 Korey Lana (Center Point); 16. 13T Noah Beenken (Waterloo); 17. 65C Colton Stewart (Vinton); 18. 29 Matt Miller (Waterloo); 19. 81 Christopher Mannion (Waterloo); 20. 4E Trevor Forey (Waverly); 21. 33W Matt West (Waverly); DNS 58 Aaron Swearingen (Monticello).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Bieber; 2. Wheeler; 3. Anderson; 4. Christopher Mannion; 5. Gracie Hempstead; 6. Swearingen; 7. West; 8. Jordan.
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Balik; 2. Stewart; 3. Driscol; 4. Lana; 5. Knight; 6. Lamphere; 7. Matt Miller.
Heat 3 (6 laps) : 1. Michel; 2. Justin Hempstead; 3. Pittman; 4. Tyler Mannion; 5. Tuttle; 6. Beenken; 7. Forey.