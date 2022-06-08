Independence, Iowa (June 4th, 2022) — Mother Nature tried to prevent the Independence Motor Speedway officials from having races on Fahr Beverage Mid-Season Championships Night at the races but failed as the speedway went ahead with racing. The light showers that did fall helped produced a fantastic racing surface all night.
Eighty-nine cars checked in the pit gate to tame the 3/8 mile banked dirt oval and they went two, three and four wide several times through out the night. The dedicated racing fans that came out was not disappointed despite it being a little chilly and cloudy all night. Final checkered flag was displayed at 9:05pm.
First feature of the night was the Burco Sales IMCA Sport Mods 15 lap feature event. Tony Olson started fifth but by the end of lap one, he found himself in the race lead. Olson fended off challenge from Vern Jackson before the caution came out on lap two for Kip Siems getting spun in turn two by Brandon Tharp. Olson got a great restart fending off Jackson and Cole Suckow. The caution came out again on lap six for Rayce Mullen stopping in turn two with a right rear tire down. Olson continued to lead only to see one more caution come out on lap 13 for Corey Scott in turn four. Olson went on to take his third win in Indee and admitted that his clutch went out halfway through the feature. Siems finished second, Kyle Olson was third, Suckow was fourth and Tharp was fifth.
Before a single lap was scored in the Dominator Chassis IMCA Stock Cars 20 lap feature, the caution was out when Rick Fasse spun in turn two forcing a chain reaction. When the racing got rolling it was Riley Hanson jumping out the race lead fending off Tom Schmitt. Kaden Reynolds entered the mix of Hanson and Schmitt to make it a three car battle, going three wide a couple of times with Hanson still holding strong. Reynolds got by Schmitt on lap six and then three laps later on lap nine by Hanson for the race lead. Reynolds went on to take the feature win. Hanson, Schmitt, Jarod Weepie and Cole Mather rounded out the top five.
Skyler Dugan led the first two laps of the Waterloo Auto Parts Indee Cars 12 lap feature event. Skyler Dugan, Chad Dugan and Kolton Osborn had intense three wide battle for the top spot with Chad Dugan taking over the race lead on lap three. Chad Dugan went on to take his second of the season in Indee. Kolton Osborn beat Skyler Dugan for second by a nose at the line, Skyler Dugan was third. Matt Dugan was fourth and Dale Schwamman was fifth.
Korey Lana finally got the monkey off his back in the Waterloo Auto Parts Sport Compacts 12 lap feature as he led from start-to-finish to take the feature win. Justin Hempstead ran second until the white flag as Blake Driscol was able to capture second. Hempstead was third, Colton Stewart was fourth and Spencer Roggentien was fifth.
Up next was the Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds 20 lap feature event. Mike Burbridge grabbed the race lead early and look to pull away but Chris Snyder reeled him back in and took the race lead away on lap eight. Snyder lead until ninth place starter Drew Janssen worked his way through the field. Janssen use the top side to his advantage to take over the race lead with two to go. Janssen went on to take the feature win. Snyder, Burbridge, Ryan Maitland and Keith Pittman round out the top five.
Luke Bird out wrestled Tyler Ball to lead lap one in the Albert Auto IMCA Hobby Stocks 15 lap feature event. The caution came out shortly after when Jim Ball Jr, Brett Vanous, Dalton Weepie, Trenton Neuhaus, Daniel Wauters and Shawn Kuennen all got together in turn two. Bird got a great restart and held off Tyler Ball, Andrew Burk and then late Vanous, who worked his way back through. On this night, Bird was determined to not be denied the win. Vanous was second, Burk was third, Wauters came back to finish fourth and Jim Ball Jr was fifth.
Final feature of the night was the Dunlap Motors IMCA Late Models 20 lap feature event. Jerod Ballhagen led the first lap before recent Independence High School Graduate Logan Duffy took over the race lead on lap two. Duffy was followed by Sean Johnson but was able to fend off all challenges from Johnson. Duffy went on to claim his first win of the season in the Travis Smock number 98 car. Johnson was second ahead of Dalton Simonsen, Kevin Kirkpatrick and Greg Kastli.
Next Saturday Night, is Crawford Farms Hall of Fame Night at the Independence Motor Speedway. The 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees are drivers Rick Wendling, Darin Burco and Duane Van Deest. Special Contributors inducted are Burco and Jerry Blue. Burco will be the first to be inducted as a driver and contributor. Come out early and check out old race cars, visit with some of the legends, hear stories and laughs from past hall of famers.
IMCA LATE MODELS
presented by Dunlap Motors
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 98 Logan Duffy (Indee); 2. 8R Sean Johnson (Indee); 3. 60 Dalton Simonsen (Fairfax); 4. 33 Kevin Kirkpatrick (Waterloo); 5. 73 Greg Kastli (Waterloo); 6. 72 Jerod Ballhagen (Allison); 7. 23 Austin Russell (Dunkerton); 8. 62 Brandon Davis (Waterloo)
Heat (8 laps) : 1.Johnson; 2. Ballhagen; 3. Duffy
IMCA MODIFIEDS
presented by Performance Bodies
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 127 Drew Janssen (Pella); 2. 32 Chris Snyder (Dunkerton); 3. 11B Mike Burbridge (Delhi); 4. 4 Ryan Maitland (Waterloo); 5. 41P Keith Pittman (Waterloo); 6. 0 Dirk Hamilton (Waterloo); 7. 71 Troy Cordes (Dunkerton); 8. 21 Brennen Chipp (Dunkerton); 9. 12 Bret Ramsey (Waterloo); 10. 80 Jerry Dedrick (Vinton); 11. 5 Jason Morehouse (Evansdale); 12. 3S Adam Shelman (Traer); 13. 70 Jerry King (Waterloo); 14. 57B Dennis Betzer (Central City).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Morehouse; 2. King; 3. Cordes
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Janssen; 2. Maitland; 3. Ramsey
IMCA STOCK CARS
presented by Dominator Chassis
Feature (20 laps) : 1. 1 Kaden Reynolds (Cedar Rapids); 2. 4R Riley Hanson (Vinton); 3. 18 Tom Schmitt (Indee); 4. 3 Jarod Weepie (Dunkerton); 5. 74C Cole Mather (Oelwein); 6. 3T Scooter Dulin (Cedar Rapids); 7. 40J Jason Doyle (Marion); 8. 7H Philip Holtz (Manchester); 9. JR3 Jason Hocken (Indee); 10. 115 Hannah Chesmore (Rowley); 11. 171 Buck Swanson (Reinbeck); 12. 85R Tyler Carey (Nashua); 13. 20B Matt Burmeister (Denver); 14. 20V Dustin Vis (Martelle); 15. 63 Rick Fasse (Urbandale).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Reynolds; 2. Fasse; 3. Swanson
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Schmitt; 2. Hanson; 3. Doyle
IMCA SPORT MODS
presented by Burco Sales
Feature (15 laps) : 1. T23 Tony Olson (Cedar Rapids); 2. 16SS Kip Siems (Cedar Falls); 3. K3 Kyle Olson (Cedar Rapids); 4. 75 Cole Suckow (Cresco); 5. 64 Vern Jackson (Waterloo); 6. B21 Brandon Tharp (Vinton); 7. 35 Kyle Bentley (Fairbank); 8. 88K Kole Quam (Waterloo); 9. 17 Ethan Krall (Evansdale); 10. 42 Chris Lewis (Vinton); 11. 59 Josh Fisher (La Porte City); 12. 28R Carl Reninger (Cedar Falls); 13. 13D Corey Scott (Garrison); 14. 82T Brett Thomas (Cedar Rapid); 15. 77JR Rayce Mullen (Pearl City, Ill.).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Siems; 2. Kyle Olson; 3. Reninger
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Tony Olson; 2. Tharp; 3. Krall
IMCA HOBBY STOCKS
presented by Albert Auto
Feature (15 laps) : 1. 88 Luke Bird (Winthrop); 2. 357 Brett Vanous (Quasqueton); 3. 77W Andrew Burk (Milan, Ill.); 4. 09 Daniel Wauters (Tipton); 5. 7B Jim Ball Jr (Indee); 6. 35B Shawn Kuennen (Hazleton); 7. 15C Caden Helle (Garnavillo); 8. 06S Adam Streeter (Walker); 9. 27B Tyler Ball (Indee); 10. 7N Trenton Neuhaus (Quasqueton); 11. 92 Brandon Schneider (Mechanicsville); 12. M35 Chad Mannion (Waterloo); 13. 10 Chris Pittman (Dunkerton); 14. 3 Dalton Weepie (Dunkerton).
Heat 1 (8 laps) : 1. Kuennen; 2. Bird; 3. Vanous
Heat 2 (8 laps) : 1. Tyler Ball; 2. Jim Ball Jr; 3. Neuhaus
INDEE CARS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 1 Chad Dugan (Garber); 2. 72 Kolton Osborn (Janesville); 3. 41 Skyler Dugan (Waukon); 4. 19 Matt Dugan (Garnavillo); 5. 25 Dale Schwamman (Fort Atkinson); 6. 33 Carson James (Winthrop); 7. 74 Dave Rosburg (Arlington); 8. 79 Matt Dales (Oelwein); 9. 57A David Anderson (Jesup).
Heat (6 laps) : 1. Anderson; 2. Chad Dugan; 3. Rosburg
SPORT COMPACTS
presented by Waterloo Auto Parts
Feature (12 laps) : 1. 24 Korey Lana (Center Point); 2. 31D Blake Driscol (Dysart); 3. 11H Justin Hempstead (Manchester); 4. 65C Colton Stewart (Vinton); 5. 4R Spencer Roggentien (Aman); 6. 69M Jeremy Wheeler (Vinton); 7. T2 Jaice Tuttle (Vinton); 8. 70 Jacob Lamphere (Waterloo); 9. 81 Christopher Mannion (Waterloo); 10. 58 Aaron Swearingen (Monticello); 11. 07 Gracie Hempstead (Maquoketa); 12. 333 Steven Schmitz (Vinton).
Heat 1 (6 laps) : 1. Lana; 2. Driscol; 3. Schmitz
Heat 2 (6 laps) : 1. Justin Hempstead; 2. Roggentien; 3. Stewart