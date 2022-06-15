Of the six originally running for the two open spots for the Republican nominee for Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, Dawn Vogel, 56, of Jesup, was the top vote getter in the June 7 Primary.
Vogel garnered 556 votes, or 24.69%, ahead of John Kurtz, who received 429 or 19.05%, making them the winners on the GOP ballot for that race. The remaining four candidates for this seat on the June 7 ballot were Jerry G. Crawford with 389 votes or 17.27%; John Lynch with 349 or 15.50%;Charlie Hamilton with 331 votes or 14.70%; and Charles Pete Gaumer with 198 or 8.79%.
Vogel, who served as the mayor pro tem from 2016 to 2019 in Jesup, while she was on the City Council, is originally from Quasqueton.
Vogel, 56, with her husband Mark have 4 adult children. She graduated from East Buchanan Senior High School in 1983, Vogel earned an associate’s degree in marketing management in 1992 from Hawkeye Community College and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Upper Iowa University in 2021.
Vogel believes she has the qualifications to be elected to the supervisors position.
“I have four years of experience on the city council, I have served as Mayor in Jesup, and I have also received the certified elected official designation through the League of Cities,” said Vogel.
She understood the workings of government.
“I have a working knowledge of the government budget process,” said Vogel. “Lastly, I am a licensed Realtor with a public administration bachelor’s degree.”
Vogel is running for this position not solely based on credentials but because she wants to help the community by broadening representation. If elected she would be the second woman to serve on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors, following in the footsteps of Ellen Gaffney who retired after 28 years in public office in 2016.
“I don’t have an agenda, I plan on being open and listening to all of the residents of Buchanan county and being responsible with all of the tax dollars,” said Vogel.
Vogel remains cautiously optimistic that she would take one of the two open spots in the November election.
Vogel’s main focus is on being open, always listening ear to the community.