The lone candidate running for the Democratic nomination to the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors has taken his spot as one of three names on the November election ballot.
Dennis Fuller, 72, an Independence native, grew up just north of town on a family farm. After earning his bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Northern Iowa in 1972, Fuller has continued his on-and-off work at his family’s flower shop, The Flower Mill, from the age of 16 to the present day.
As he contemplates retirement, Fuller is thinking about leaving the flower shop behind and looking toward the next opportunity of serving the community.
“It is just time, I am at the age of retiring from retail and have an interest in local government,” said Fuller. “I thought it was a good time to sample the waters and give back to the community.”
Fuller is adamant he has no personal agenda because the position is designed to conduct county business, not to push an agenda, he said. However, there is plenty that he is interested in working with.
“In this day and age, I am very interested in mental health, also with my background in agriculture, I am also interested in the juniors’ 4-H club,” said Fuller. “Currently, I raise and exhibit waterfowl as well as run my flower shop. I am also a board member of the International Waterfowl Association, for this reason, natural resources are also very important.”
Fuller said that if elected, he would work well with either one of his Republican counterparts.
“We are all concerned about the well-being of county business, so I will get along with them,” said Fuller. “I am running this campaign on common sense decency and respect. So I will have respect for my opponents, on a local level we should all be working together for the town.”
Fuller believes that working in the family business has equipped him with the knowledge to understand such essentials in a council person’s duties as budgets and spending.
“If we would run government like we would run a business, I think we would be a little better off,” said Fuller. “We wouldn’t pay for what we couldn’t afford at the time. Running a business has helped me understand finances.”
Fuller is optimistic that he would take one of the two available chairs for the position of Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.
“I look at it like a job interview, but the voters are the ones hiring,” said Fuller. “I am anxious to go out and talk with people, and I am looking forward to the election.”