Primary Tuesday has come and passed, leaving only three names on the ballot for the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.
John Kurtz, 71, the current interim mayor of Independence after the unexpected passing of long time mayor Bob Hill, is one of two Republican nominees for the position.
In the June 7 primary, in a six-way race on the GOP ballot, Kurtz garnered 429 votes coming in just under first-place holder Dawn Vogel, who took 556 votes.
Originally from Fort Dodge and a veteran of the Air Force, Kurtz graduated from Fort Dodge High-school in 1969. He earned an associate’s degree in retail marketing and business management from Iowa Central College in 1972.
He has been encouraged to run for the position of Buchanan County Board of Supervisors by many in the community, including current board member Don Shonka.
“I was elected chairman of the watershed authority to which Shonka originally held the title,” said Kurtz. “So, he encouraged me to look at the whole county, not just the city.”
Kurtz, however, did not only run because his fellow citizens told him he should.
“After I retired from my business, I wanted to get involved with giving something back in the public sector,” said Kurtz. “It seemed like there was a problem finding good quality candidates, so I ran for the Independence City Council.”
Kurtz will serve as the town’s mayor until a special city election is held on July 19.
After nearly 50 years in retail management from a major department store, a big box retailer, and finally, the local Advance Auto Parts before he retired, Kurtz has developed strong business savvy.
He has served as a councilman-at-large for Independence for six years.
Kurtz says he doesn’t have an agenda in seeking the supervisor post. What drives him is a responsibility he feels the community should recognize.
“With my business background I will carefully weigh how our operations within the county are conducted,” said Kurtz. “The citizens deserve to have an open, transparent government that has their best interests at heart.”
As much as Kurtz is focused on taxpayer dollars, he is also focused on farmers and the roads of the county.
“I am supportive of maintaining secondary roads in the county and I am very concerned with maintaining farmland and farmers’ rights,” said Kurtz. “We can’t grow farmland, so every bit lost can’t be gained back.”
Reflecting on his competition in this campaign, Kurtz feels he has a good chance of being elected.
“I have the utmost respect for Dawn Vogel who has a lot of experience and is very knowledgeable and professional in beliefs,” said Kurtz.
“She and I would make a great team plus, we have very similar beliefs.”
Regarding his counterpart from the Democratic nominee, Dennis Fuller, Kurtz feels both he and Vogel have the upper hand.
“Compared to what Dawn and I have to offer,” said Kurtz. “I don’t believe Dennis has the background or experience to hit the ground running.”
Kurtz and his wife, Diane, have four adult children and nine grandchildren.
Kurtz attributes his success in the primary to public outreach and a forum held in Quasqueton, where Vogel and Kurtz had the opportunity to field questions and address the audience.
“I feel extremely confident that if I can get the word out on my qualifications and goals for our county that I have a very good chance,” said Kurtz.