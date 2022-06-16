An independent candidate is vying for one of the two seats on the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors.
Jeff Andersen, 47, a business owner, is throwing his hat into the ring as an independent. He was not part of the June 7 primary which narrowed the Republican ticket from six to two candidates, Dawn Vogel and John Kurtz, and Dennis Fuller the Democratic nominee.
Andersen said what motivated him to enter local politics is a sense of urgency that working families like his need better representation.
“I thought people needed a younger voice to represent them, so that’s why I filed my papers,” Andersen said. “After that, a lot of discussion followed and that’s exciting, I could be a great asset for the community.”
Andersen and his wife, Angie, a real estate agent, own The R&R Café, at 315 First Street East, and the next door women’s boutique called Fabulous Fridays.
Meanwhile, he has worked at the Mental Health Institute of Independence for 23, starting as a nursing aide in 1999, and six years later, moving to his current position of an activities therapist.
Andersen graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1993, and earned an associate’s degree in police science from Hawkeye Community College in 1996.
In 2014, Andersen, a Winthrop native, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Upper Iowa University.
He says that his business and his work as a therapist and his duties as a father of four amply qualify him to handle the job of a county supervisor.
“I have a pulse about what’s going on in the community, I am invested in the community, and I have the professional background and a business-minded background,” he said.
His son, Brady, 23, works at the cafe with his parents; daughter Bailey, 21, is a business administration student at UNI; Brenden, 19, just graduated from Independence Community High School, and Braxton, 17, is a junior in high school.
Andersen says he has thought long and hard about what his priorities would be, if elected to serve in that position.
“Being fiscally responsible for managing the community’s finances, especially as high as inflation is, is a top priority for me,” he said. “Maintenance of the roads, the courthouse and the county buildings are also important. The policy compliance of staying on top of protocols, keeping our community safe and heading in the right direction is important.”
Andersen says that living on a small farm just south of Independence, where he raises chickens and small animals, gives him perspective on life.
“It’s my happy place,” he said.
One of his hobbies is to be a licensed drone pilot, which allows him to help his wife with the properties she sells.
“We are definitely a partnership,” he said. “She keeps me moving. That’s one of the reasons for me to want to be a supervisor.
I have a business in the community, kids in the school, properties, I work in the community. I want the voters that are like me, they know that I have their interest in mind and am aware of their needs. This is a difficult time for many people and I don’t take this responsibility lighty.”
“When I look at the other candidates, I don’t see young, active people running that necessarily represent working families.”
Andersen said he is an independent not just by registration, but at heart.
He added he has voted for both Republicans and Democrats, and has always voted for the candidate rather than the party.
“When you are a Republican or a Democrat, there is always the ‘blame game,’” he said. “I am an independent because I want to be held accountable. I want people to know who is making the county’s decisions, I want to be a visible, transparent leader.”