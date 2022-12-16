Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Coming soon to IPL — One Book Indee 2023! Previously known as One Book One Independence (OBOI), One Book Indee is the same great program the Independence Public Library has held annually for the past seven years, but with a fresh new look and logo. The look has changed but the mission is the same — bringing the community together page by page.

This program has become a staple of the Independence community, but the concept for this popular series of programming actually began halfway across the country in the streets of Seattle, Washington. It evolved throughout cities all across the United States, using names such as One City One Book, City Reads, and On the Same Page. Through reading, presentations, events, and discussions, One Book Indee helps builds a sense of community and encourages relationships while promoting literacy.

