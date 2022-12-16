Coming soon to IPL — One Book Indee 2023! Previously known as One Book One Independence (OBOI), One Book Indee is the same great program the Independence Public Library has held annually for the past seven years, but with a fresh new look and logo. The look has changed but the mission is the same — bringing the community together page by page.
This program has become a staple of the Independence community, but the concept for this popular series of programming actually began halfway across the country in the streets of Seattle, Washington. It evolved throughout cities all across the United States, using names such as One City One Book, City Reads, and On the Same Page. Through reading, presentations, events, and discussions, One Book Indee helps builds a sense of community and encourages relationships while promoting literacy.
The selection process to pick the One Book Indee title is a lengthy one. Committee members include five community members and two IPL staff members. They are instrumental in reviewing titles for consideration gathered from community suggestions, research, and their own reading background. The selection committee spends many hours looking for a book that will be a fit for our community. After a title is decided upon, then comes the hard work of designing programs, activities, events, discussions, and readings that pertain to the themes in the book and also tie in with our community resources.
Stay tuned for the announcement of the One Book Indee title for 2023 on January 25! We will be announcing the winning title via our website (www.independenceia.org/570/Public-Library), Facebook, The Independence Bulletin Journal, and The Winthrop News. Keep an eye on our social media accounts for the big reveal soon!!