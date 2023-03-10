INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is currently offering a Capturing Nature Photography Contest. Amelia Winn, the protagonist in our One Book Indee title, Not a Sound, used outdoor recreation to maintain a positive direction in her life as well as to connect with nature.
The photography contest is open for entries now through Sunday, March 19. The library is seeking photos that capture the wonder of nature in our great state of Iowa. Wildlife, plants, and/or natural scenery should be the primary focus. Buildings are allowed, but people are not. One 5x7 photo can be entered per amateur photographer by emailing it to iplprograms@gmail.com or a printed 5x7 photo can be brought to the library with the required information.
Voting dates for the photography contest will be announced on the library’s website, Facebook, and at the library, and you will be able to come to the library and vote for your favorite. Find complete contest rules at the library or on the website at https://www.independenceia.org/609/8808/.
Participating in the photography contest and other library programs will help you achieve the activities and reading for the One Book Indee Challenge. This is a fun way to get involved and earn chances for some spectacular prize baskets. These include Outdoor Adventures, Murder/Mystery, Author Heather Gudenkauf, and Challenge Baskets.
For more information regarding One Book Indee or any of these programs, please call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library. You are also welcome to stop at the library to find out more