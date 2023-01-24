“NOT A SOUND is not only a riveting thriller, but a moving portrait of a woman who is stronger than she ever believed possible, against all odds.” -Lisa Scottoline, New York Times bestselling author
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is thrilled to announce local author Heather Gudenkauf’s “Not a Sound” as our One Book Indee 2023 pick! “Not a Sound” is a thriller with all the ingredients of a compelling mystery and a good dose of suspenseful twists. The Washington Post named “Not a Sound” one of the ten Best Thrillers and Mysteries of 2017.
Come along on this thrilling ride with protagonist Amelia Winn, a self-deprecating and sometimes exasperated nurse who, following a tragic accident that leaves her deaf, spirals into a depression that ultimately causes her to lose everything that matters - her job, her husband, and her stepdaughter.
As she finally gets back on her feet, she discovers the body of a brutally murdered fellow nurse in the dense bush by the river, deep in the woods near her cabin. She is plunged into a disturbing mystery that could shatter the carefully reconstructed pieces of her life all over again. But Amelia Winn is not so easily beaten; she gets up and becomes stronger than ever because of what she’s lost. Amelia will show you how to get back on your feet after a tragedy strikes your life fast and hard with this one-of-a-kind story of resilience.
Several of the themes in “Not a Sound” informing our programming choices are the impact of trauma and resiliency; Wapsipinicon River history, local legends and recreation; alcoholism; crime scene investigation; and more.
Get ready to meet the award-winning author of “Not a Sound,” Heather Gudenkauf, as she will visit IPL twice during One Book Indee. We are also partnering with many community entities and groups for programming. Some upcoming programs to look out for include Full Moon Snowshoe on Monday, Feb. 6, candle making, and a nature photography contest.
Several exciting activities and programs we have scheduled for kids and teens are CSI: Library hands on investigation with the Independence Police Department, Mystery in the Library for Teens, animals you might find on the Wapsi, One Book Indee Bingo with prizes, and more!
Anyone can pick up a copy of “Not a Sound” at the library, The Brick Kitchen, Elm Tree Gifts, Em’s Coffee Co., S&K Collectibles, the Falcon Civic Center, and any of the seven Little Free Libraries scattered throughout Independence. It’s not necessary to have a library card - just grab an available copy at any of these locations, read it and initial the inside label, then pass the book on to someone else to read or drop it off at the library or any satellite book location. We want to make it easy for everyone to read this book. Just as in previous years, there will be a One Book Indee Challenge for adults with fabulous prizes!
Heather Gudenkauf is an Edgar Award-nominated, New York Times & USA Today bestselling author. Gudenkauf lives in Iowa with her husband and children.
IPL would like to thank our One Book Indee Committee members: Kate Bell, Donna Bundy, Deb DeHaan, Beth Messenger, Michelle Nejdl, Brooke Starling, and IPL Program Coordinator Erin Zikmund. We’d also like to thank the Independence Public Library Foundation, Greenley Family Charitable Fund, Friends of the Independence Public Library, and the City of Independence for sponsoring One Book Indee.