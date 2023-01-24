Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

“NOT A SOUND is not only a riveting thriller, but a moving portrait of a woman who is stronger than she ever believed possible, against all odds.” -Lisa Scottoline, New York Times bestselling author

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is thrilled to announce local author Heather Gudenkauf’s “Not a Sound” as our One Book Indee 2023 pick! “Not a Sound” is a thriller with all the ingredients of a compelling mystery and a good dose of suspenseful twists. The Washington Post named “Not a Sound” one of the ten Best Thrillers and Mysteries of 2017.

