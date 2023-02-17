INDEPENDENCE – One Book Indee author Heather Gudenkauf will be joining IPL in person Monday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the award-winning author, and hear her insights on the One Book Indee novel “Not a Sound.” Come enjoy refreshments and conversation with fellow community readers! You will want to return when Gudenkauf comes back to IPL March 30 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss her journey to become a writer.

Heather Gudenkauf is an Edgar Award nominated, New York Times & USA Today bestselling author of eight novels. Her mystery thrillers pull you in so you want to read until the end! Her debut novel, “The Weight of Silence,” was an instant NYT bestseller and remained on the list for 22 weeks. Gudenkauf’s critically acclaimed novels have been published in over 20 countries.

