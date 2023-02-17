INDEPENDENCE – One Book Indee author Heather Gudenkauf will be joining IPL in person Monday, February 27 at 6:30 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the award-winning author, and hear her insights on the One Book Indee novel “Not a Sound.” Come enjoy refreshments and conversation with fellow community readers! You will want to return when Gudenkauf comes back to IPL March 30 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss her journey to become a writer.
Heather Gudenkauf is an Edgar Award nominated, New York Times & USA Today bestselling author of eight novels. Her mystery thrillers pull you in so you want to read until the end! Her debut novel, “The Weight of Silence,” was an instant NYT bestseller and remained on the list for 22 weeks. Gudenkauf’s critically acclaimed novels have been published in over 20 countries.
Heather was born in Wagner, South Dakota, the youngest of six children. By the time she was three, her family had moved to Iowa, where she grew up. Born with a profound unilateral hearing loss, Heather tended to use books as a retreat. She would climb into the family’s toy box with a pillow, blanket, and flashlight, close the lid, and escape the world around her. Heather became a voracious reader and the seed of becoming a writer was planted in her.
Heather lives in Iowa with her family and a very spoiled German Shorthaired Pointer named Lolo. She enjoys spending time with her family, reading, swimming, and hiking. She is currently working on her next novel.
If you haven’t had the chance to read “Not a Sound,” be sure to stop by the library and pick up a copy. You may also be able to get a copy of the book at The Brick Kitchen, Elm Tree Gifts, Em’s Coffee Co., Falcon Civic Center, S & K Collectibles, and the Little Free Libraries located throughout Independence.
For teens and children participating in One Book Indee Bingo, please turn in your cards at the library by March 1st to be eligible to win a prize basket!