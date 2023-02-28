“The human capacity for burden is like bamboo — far more flexible than you’d ever believe at first glance.”
- Jodi Picoult, American Writer
INDEPENDENCE – Join us at the Independence Public Library (IPL) on Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m. for Resiliency After Trauma. Listen as Licensed Independent Social Worker Dan McElroy talks about the impact of trauma on our lives and relationships. On Tuesday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m., a member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) will be at IPL to share their journey through addiction.
McElroy obtained his Master’s Degree in Social Work with an Emphasis in Trauma Informed Care from the University of Iowa in 2015. McElroy has training in various treatment modalities to reduce anxiety, depression, grief, PTSD, and other conditions. Through his practice, he has provided EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing), solution-focused therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, crisis, grief, family, and marital counseling.
Trauma and addiction are themes in our One Book Indee title, Not a Sound by Heather Gudenkauf. Trauma and addiction often go hand in hand. Which comes first, the trauma or the addiction? Unresolved trauma can lead to addiction issues as a way to try to cope with the pain and suffering. However, the only way to move beyond the trauma is to work through it. Learning how trauma can impact a person’s life can be an eye-opener for many people.
According to the National Institute of Health, 70 percent of people have experienced some type of traumatic experience at least once in their lives. One in thirteen people in the U.S. will develop PTSD at some point in their life. As of 2019, 14.5 million people ages twelve and older had an alcohol use disorder.
Alcoholics Anonymous has a simple program that works. It’s based on one alcoholic helping another. Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of people who come together to support each other and recover from the addiction. There are no cost, age, or education requirements to participate in AA meetings. Membership is open to anyone who wants to do something about their drinking problem. AA’s primary purpose is to help alcoholics to achieve sobriety.
Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about trauma and addiction and how they can be overcome in a healthy way.
For more information regarding these programs or any of our upcoming One Book Indee 2023 programs, please call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.