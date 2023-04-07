It has been an incredible journey for all of us who took part in IPL’s One Book Indee (OBI) program over the past few months. We would like to thank everyone involved!
We have had insightful conversations about the themes in Heather Gudenkauf’s murder mystery, Not a Sound. We went along on this thrilling ride with protagonist Amelia Winn, a self-deprecating and sometimes exasperated nurse who, following a tragic accident that leaves her deaf, spirals into a depression that ultimately causes her to lose everything that matters. As the book draws to the end, we see themes of rivers and nature, deafness, alcoholism, depression, and, ultimately, resiliency, hope, courage, and strength. We hope you were encouraged and enlightened throughout the One Book Indee Project.
The One Book Indee Program at the IPL provided a unique opportunity to learn new information about crime scene investigation and K9s on the case. Retired K9, Tyton, who paid us a visit, has been up to some incredible things since his retirement. We would like to thank officer Cass for sharing the stories with us and helping us to further our understanding of police dogs in their investigative roles.
The Wapsipinicon River has a long and rich history lending itself to events corresponding to the river theme in Not a Sound. Wapsipinicon Tales included local legends, historical information, ecology, and wildlife. This provided an opportunity to gain more insight into the community’s history. Michael Maas from Buchanan County Conservation brought these to life in Animals on the Wapsi.
IPL had a packed audience for the event with OBI 2023 award-winning author, Heather Gudenkauf! In February, Gudenkauf shared her insights into writing Not a Sound. Due to a family emergency, Gudenkauf was unable to come for her second program, but we believe she will be back soon. Dan McElroy, LISW, discussed the impact of trauma on our lives, as well as how to develop the capacity for healing.
A member of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) shared his personal journey through addiction.
In February, we headed out to Roberts Wildlife area for Full Moon Snowshoeing while exploring the crisp beauty of a winter evening. Teens were on the case in March using their problem-solving skills for the Mystery in the Library challenge. There were so many awesome photos submitted for our Capturing Nature Photo Contest. Thank you to everyone that submitted - what a talented group!
IPL would like to thank our One Book Indee Committee members: Kate Bell, Donna Bundy, Deb DeHaan, Beth Messenger, Michelle Nejdl, Brooke Starling, and IPL Program Coordinator Erin Zikmund. We’d also like to thank each presenter, the Independence Public Library Foundation, the Greenley Family Charitable Fund, Friends of the Independence Public Library, and the City of Independence for sponsoring One Book Indee.
Thank you again for being part of this journey with us. Stay tuned to find out who the winners are for the One Book Indee prize baskets! The next big upcoming program will be the Summer Reading Program, which begins in June.
For more information, please call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.