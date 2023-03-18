INDEPENDENCE – Join us at the library on Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. for a lively and engaging book discussion featuring One Book Indee read-alike The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf. This is a great opportunity to come together with fellow readers and explore the themes of this book in an in-person setting. Our goal is to promote reading, conversation and community building through meaningful discussions. So come join us for what promises to be an interesting and thought-provoking conversation!
In keeping with themes from One Book Indee title Not a Sound, IPL is partnering with The National Honor Society to host a blood drive. The blood drive will be held at the Independence Jr./Sr. High School Wednesday, March 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/2p95r2yx to donate.
Join us Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening with NYT bestselling author Heather Gudenkauf. This is a great opportunity to learn from a successful author and get inspired to pursue your own writing dreams. Gudenkauf will discuss her journey as an author, her writing process, tips on becoming a successful writer, and more. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to hear from one of the best in the business — it’s sure to be an inspiring evening! Those in attendance will earn an entry into our One Book Indee basket drawing.
The last day to log One Book Indee activities and enter the prize basket drawings is Monday, April 3. Remember the more entries you have the greater your chance is to win one of our fun prize baskets, which include an Author Basket, a Murder/Mystery Basket, an Outdoor Adventures Basket, and the Champion Basket!
For more information regarding these programs or the One Book Indee Challenge, please call the library at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library.