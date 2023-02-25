INDEPENDENCE –Children through 5th grade and teens 6th-12th grades have been working on One Book Indee bingo cards to collect prizes. Cards are still available at the library or online.
Complete a regular bingo for a prize entry or complete a blackout to be entered for a special prize basket! Completed bingos can be submitted either through a paper form or online.
The deadline to turn in completed cards is Wednesday, March 1.
For more information, visit our website at www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call the library at 319-334-2470.