IPL OBI prize basket blaker

Laura Blaker holding one of four One Book Indee Challenge prize baskets. This one is Outdoor Adventures and includes a foldable water bottle, cooler, Iowa Bucket List book, waterproof phone case, One Book Indee decal, and more.

 Courtesy Photo

We are three weeks into our 2023 One Book Indee season at the Independence Public Library and are excited about the response to this year’s community read selection, Not a Sound by Heather Gudenkauf! We are slowly starting to get books back into the library, so stop into the library if you haven’t been able to find a copy yet!

Have you already read Not a Sound? Have you started a read-alike book (or two)? Do you plan to attend any of the programs the library is hosting in February and March related to themes in this year’s book? If so, you are already doing the things you need to take part in the One Book Indee Challenge! The One Book Indee Challenge is a way to win prizes by logging reading and activities and attending programs related to One Book Indee.

