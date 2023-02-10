We are three weeks into our 2023 One Book Indee season at the Independence Public Library and are excited about the response to this year’s community read selection, Not a Sound by Heather Gudenkauf! We are slowly starting to get books back into the library, so stop into the library if you haven’t been able to find a copy yet!
Have you already read Not a Sound? Have you started a read-alike book (or two)? Do you plan to attend any of the programs the library is hosting in February and March related to themes in this year’s book? If so, you are already doing the things you need to take part in the One Book Indee Challenge! The One Book Indee Challenge is a way to win prizes by logging reading and activities and attending programs related to One Book Indee.
As you complete activities or attend programs, remember that this gives you a chance to win one of our prize baskets! The prize baskets for this year’s One Book Indee Challenge include an author basket, murder mystery basket, outdoor adventures basket, and the grand prize/champion basket. Come to the library to see what items are up for grabs as we continue to unveil prize baskets.
Certain programs or activities will earn you a prize drawing entry, and logging ten activities (or more!) means you have completed the challenge and have earned the title of One Book Indee Champion! Completing the challenge not only earns you bragging rights but also an entry into our champion prize basket and additional entries into one of three additional prize baskets.
Don’t have the free time or a schedule that allows you to attend programs? You can still earn rewards by reading this year’s book, reading two read-alike books, participating in the Capturing Nature Photography contest, and doing other simple activities, such as taking a walk by the Wapsipinicon River or discussing One Book Indee or Not a Sound with a stranger! To see what you need to do to earn prize opportunities, you can go to the One Book Indee Challenge in Beanstack online or can keep track on a paper log available on our website or at the library.
For those unfamiliar with Beanstack, it is the online portal the Independence Public Library uses for reading challenges. We set up challenges in Beanstack (such as our Summer Reading Program and our One Book Indee Challenge), and patrons can log completed activities or reading benchmarks in Beanstack, using the app or the online portal. If you have completed an activity that earns you a reward, Beanstack lets you know! We have some patrons that use Beanstack outside of our challenges as well as a handy way of keeping track of reading outside of challenges, including the option to enter the individual books read. Access Beanstack via the free app available in the App Store and Google Play, or go to independence.beanstack.org. You only need to create an account once and as challenges are posted, you will be able to register for them on your Beanstack homepage.
If you have read this year’s book, Not a Sound, then you have already earned a reward and are on your way to completing the challenge! Stop by the library to return the book and to claim your prize drawing entry and start your journey to becoming a One Book Indee Champion! Also, your first opportunity to discuss the One Book Indee title Not a Sound will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 for our daytime book discussion at the library. So, mark your calendar to enjoy refreshments and some good book conversation!
If you have questions or need any assistance with the challenge or Beanstack, please come to the library, email us at iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.