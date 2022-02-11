Come join us Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Independence Public Library for a discussion regarding the realities of war from local Vietnam Veteran Roger Allen. Roger was drafted into the United States Army in 1969 during the height of the Vietnam War.
The Vietnam War had lasted far too long with many casualties, when President Nixon signed the Paris Peace Accords in 1973 and ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces, although opposition to the Vietnam war still bitterly divided Americans in the United States. Communist forces seized control of South Vietnam in 1975 ending the war.
Roger will share his personal experience and what it was like for him to serve in the Vietnam War. He is also looking forward to answering any questions people may have for him. He will discuss how The Vietnam War got started and what it was like when the war was over and they were evacuated in 1975.
If you haven’t picked up your copy of “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens, stop in the library and pick up a copy or you can find additional copies in Historic Downtown Independence at Elm Tree Gifts, Em’s Coffee Co., and S & K Collectibles. The Falcon Civic Center and IPL Little Free Libraries, dispersed throughout the Independence area, also have copies of the book.
