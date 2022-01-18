INDEPENDENCE – The One Book One Independence (OBOI) season is finally here, and the Independence Public Library is thrilled to reveal this year’s book selection! For those unfamiliar with One Book One Independence (often shortened to OBOI, pronounced “Oh Boy”), this community-wide reading campaign began in 2016 as a way to foster a sense of community and promote literacy within Independence and the surrounding areas.
The inaugural novel chosen in 2016 was Orphan Train by Christina Baker Kline and since then, OBOI books have covered an expansive variety of themes, including the Great Depression, mental health, World War II, the Big Band Era, baseball, and prohibition. This year’s selection includes some new topics, including the Vietnam War, autism, and a murder mystery.
Each year’s book is selected via a community-based process, starting with citizens submitting their suggestions for possible book selections. A volunteer committee comprised of Independence Public Library patrons is then tasked with selecting each year’s book. This year’s committee included Kate Bell, Donna Bundy, Brooke Starling, Laura Blaker, Amy McGraw, and Erin Zikmund. The challenge presented to the One Book One independence selection committee is to choose a book that has local relevance with a connection to our area or has elements that would be of special interest to the local community; a book that has broad appeal with adults in our community and text at a reading level that is accessible to the general public; and a book that lends itself to various programs, events, and activities. Each year is a new adventure to find the book that goes on to be the OBOI community-wide read.
We are excited to announce that the 2022 One Book One Independence selection is The Life We Bury by Allen Eskens. The book follows college student Joe Talbert, who has been given a college writing assignment to write a biography of someone who has lived an interesting life. He meets Carl Iverson, a dying Vietnam veteran who also happens to be a convicted murderer. With only a few months left to live, Carl has been medically paroled to a nursing home after spending 30 years in prison for the murder of a 14-year-old girl. As Joe learns about Carl’s life, he struggles to reconcile the soldier’s valor in Vietnam with the heinous acts of which he has been convicted. He throws himself into uncovering the truth, while dealing with a bipolar, alcoholic mother, ensuring his autistic brother is well cared for, and struggling to afford college. Danger creeps closer as Joe discovers the truth and must deal with the fallout.
You can find copies of the book at the Independence Public Library, Elm Tree Gifts, Em’s Coffee Co., S & K Collectibles, the Falcon Civic Center, and the Little Free Libraries around Independence. Books do not need to be checked out – just take one when you stop into those local businesses, read it, initial the inside label to show your participation, and pass it on to someone else or return it to any of the above locations!
The Independence Public Library is excited to partner with local businesses and individuals to offer programs in February and March that will explore the book and its themes. Programming will include a visit with author Allen Eskens, an autism panel, solving mysteries, an area business cook-off, book discussions and trivia fun, plus much, much more! Be sure to pick up a copy of our event calendar at the library or view it on our website, sign up for our eNewsletters to get event details directly to your inbox, and track your progress on Beanstack for a chance to win prizes! Come to the library to see the themed baskets brimming with books, puzzles, and candy. To register and log in to Beanstack, go to independenceia.beanstack.org.
For more information about OBOI, call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit www.independenceia.org/library. Also check out the Independence Public Library Facebook and Instagram (@indylibiowa) pages to see events, photos, and behind-the-scenes fun!