Just can’t wait to be king? Make your way to the Independence Public Library on Friday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. to do a fun Lion King inspired craft. At 2 p.m., enjoy snacks while watching Disney’s The Lion King movie. All ages welcome!
IPL is also hosting a six-word story contest with categories for children and teens/adults. Take the challenge and explore what story you can tell in just six words. Prizes will be awarded in each category with the public voting on the winner! Feeling apprehensive about others seeing your work? The author’s name will be withheld from each story to ensure all votes are anonymous. Be sure to submit your finished work to the library by February 19 to enter the contest and to claim your OBOI drawing entry for one of the themed prize baskets!
Both of these programs are One Book One Independence (OBOI) events. If you haven’t picked up your copy of “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens, stop in the library and pick up a copy or you can find additional copies in Historic Downtown Independence at Elm Tree Gifts, Em’s Coffee Co., and S&K Collectibles. The Falcon Civic Center and IPL Little Free Libraries, dispersed throughout the Independence area, also have copies of the book.
For more information regarding these programs or any of our upcoming OBOI 2022 programs, please call the library at 319-334-2470, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.independencdia.org/library.