INDEPENDENCE – The family of Opal Smith is holding a celebration in honor of her 100 birthday. Come and celebrate with her on Saturday, March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Crowbar (American Legion across from Post Office). Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 608 6th Street NW, Independence, IA 50644.
