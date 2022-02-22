Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – The family of Opal Smith is holding a celebration in honor of her 100 birthday. Come and celebrate with her on Saturday, March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Crowbar (American Legion across from Post Office). Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 608 6th Street NW, Independence, IA 50644.

Tags

Trending Food Videos