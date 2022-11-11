Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Shoebox
Courtesy Graphic

INDEPENDENCE — More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 — 21.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.

