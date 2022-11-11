INDEPENDENCE — More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 — 21.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. This is a project that everyone can still be a part of, even with COVID-19 restrictions.
Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage (samaritanspurse.org). You can use your own average-size cardboard or plastic shoebox. If you want to wrap it, cover the box and lid separately. Do not seal the lid; use rubber bands if necessary to secure it.
Participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off.
Drop-off location times for Independence:
Triumphant Church, 2383 Jamestown Avenue
Monday, Nov. 15: 3 to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16: 7 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17: 7 to 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18: 7 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21: 12 to 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox!