INDEPENDENCE – The 2022 theme for Fire Prevention Week (October 9 — 15) is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, the Independence Fire Department reminds everyone to form and practice with your family how to get out of your home in case of a fire. An escape plan should have two exits and a designated meeting place.

