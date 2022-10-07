INDEPENDENCE – The 2022 theme for Fire Prevention Week (October 9 — 15) is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
In recognition of Fire Prevention Week, the Independence Fire Department reminds everyone to form and practice with your family how to get out of your home in case of a fire. An escape plan should have two exits and a designated meeting place.
To practice you plan, Operation E.D.I.T.H. (Exit Drills in the Home) will start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, when the “tornado sirens” are activated.
Once you have practiced your exit drill, turn on an outside light to let firefighters know you participated. They will be driving around the city to count house lights. Come out and give them a wave.
Fire Prevention Week is also a good time to test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The fire department has a few safety tips to share:
- A continuous set of three loud beeps – beep, beep, beep – means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
- A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
- All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
- Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
- Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.fpw.org.