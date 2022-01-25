At Operation Threshold the health and safety of our clients and community are our highest priority, and we want to do our part to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution we are taking necessary precautions to protect those we serve.
Due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, effective Thursday, January 20, 2022 Operation Threshold will be closing the lobbies to the public, with appointment access only. This includes our locations in Waterloo, Independence, and Grundy Center and will be in effect until at least March 1st.
We will continue to have staff at all three locations and will be conducting as much business as possible over the phone, including serving persons with our WIC program and Crisis Assistance programs (including LIHEAP). Persons in need of a program application or assistance can call the appropriate number below or email our Crisis Assistance staff at crisis@operationthreshold.org.
If there are any changes or updates to our procedures, the community will be notified via our Facebook page, our website, and local news outlets.
Contact numbers are as follows:
Black Hawk County Office: 319-291-2065
Buchanan County Office: 319-334-6081
Grundy County Office: 319-824-3460