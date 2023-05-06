WATERLOO – Operation Threshold is temporarily out of Crisis Utility Assistance funds. This includes funds for utility assistance, as well as the Low-Income Home Water Assistance (LIHWAP) Program.
Households in our service area have been hit hard by the higher energy costs they faced this winter. In the month of April alone our staff processed over $251,000 in crisis utility assistance. This is a 45.6% increase over the amount of assistance processed in April 2022.
We will post on our webpage and Facebook pages if and when we are again able to take applications for our Crisis Utility Assistance program. To stay updated check out our website at www.operationthreshold.org.