In 1981, a committed group of community members came together to begin to work on the issue of hunger in the Cedar Valley; people found themselves out of a job for the first time ever and didn’t know where to turn to feed their family. Thus beginning the work of the Cedar Valley Food Bank, which today you know as the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
For almost 40 years, the NEIFB has grown from providing a few hundred thousand pounds to people who needed it, to providing over 9.4 million meals in FY 2021 and closing the Meal Gap for many in northeast Iowa. Every Meal. Every Day.
We couldn’t have done this without the support of our donors, volunteers, and staff. The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, over and over again, is a proven safety net for organizations and people throughout the region.
As we have worked to ensure we accomplish our mission, the road hasn’t been easy. However, with a passionate group of people, who have high integrity and work tirelessly on a daily basis, we have come up with progressive and intentional ideas to meet the needs in the communities we serve.
- As was evident when the pandemic hit, our team reorganized, changed direction, asked for help, and ensured those who needed it in northeast Iowa had access to food. Emergency mobile pantries were started, backpacks were distributed in different partnerships with the schools, and new volunteers were acquired.
- Over the years, when we asked you to advocate to our elected officials, you did. As a result, after 10-plus years of raising our voices, food banks in Iowa are now sales tax exempt. This is saving us thousands of dollars each year. Money we can put into other things to help those we serve.
- Four years ago, we developed a strong strategic plan which focused on a strong foundation. It included developing human capacity, a strong infrastructure – including technology, and a stronger agency network. This plan also works to ensure that the Meal Gap in northeast Iowa remains closed, and people know where they can access food if they need it. Every Meal. Every Day.
What we do is intentional, so we know the people who need food will have access to it. And we continue to ask you to help us provide basic resources for the people we serve. We will do this so our services are delivered with the highest integrity, in a multi-faceted way (evaluating our services and where we provide them), and to ensure they are delivered in the most welcoming way. The strong foundation we have built will carry us into the future.
Too many times we hear the comment, “What about the person that may be getting a service, because they don’t want to work?” What we see is the opposite, most people don’t want to have to ask for help. Many have retired, living on a limited income, and are struggling to pay their rent, mortgage, or medical bills. You shouldn’t have to work hard your whole life and then retire and not be able to meet your basic needs. Our programs help fill those gaps so that food is not an impossible choice.
Food sources have changed over the years and, when that happens, we adapt to those changes. This past year, 68 percent of the food we distribute is perishable or frozen. This is good news, because it means that our food is more nutritious. Nutritious food is often the most expensive for people and, if you have limited resources, you are not going to spend your resources on that type of food.
We adapt to provide food to the community by providing infrastructure and technical assistance to member agencies, so more perishable food can go into communities. We look to provide our services in the best way we know how, and that is partnering with the community.
Since 1981, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has been a staple in the community to provide food. Food insecurity and hunger have not gone away, they are still here. We will continue to fight, and ask you to assist by donating, advocating, or volunteering, so we can help ensure every person who needs a meal has one every day.
Every Meal. Every Day.