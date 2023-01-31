Week three is near the end and it has been a full plate of topics.
Week three is near the end and it has been a full plate of topics.
Iowa’s School Choice bill became law on Tuesday when Governor Kim Reynolds signed it in the Capitol rotunda.
This legislation has had many run-away rumors about what it does and does not do. I will clarify a few. It does not, I repeat, does not take funding away from public school. To do so would be to eliminate that choice. School choice is a new fund and program which is separate from public school funding.
Local property taxes will stay with the public school system. Federal dollars will also stay with the public school system and the state dollars will stay with every student who is in the public school. Public schools will continue to get yearly increases the same way they have in the past.
This legislation will allow families, who need a different option for their student, to be in a position to do so. The law is about encouraging student achievement. It has always been about supporting the children, not about institutions or politically motivated concepts. It is about making sure Iowa children get the best education to fit their unique needs.
Our local schools are doing a fantastic job with our children and they will continue to do so. In Iowa a vast majority of students attend public school and will continue to attend public schools.
I spent some serious energy learning about the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab (VDL). This laboratory is the lead diagnostic in the country. Unbeknownst to most of us, it does diagnostics for both livestock and humans. The flow of case material through the laboratory is used for veterinarians in the field. This information is also a crucial part of teaching at the facility and students at Iowa State University.
VDL has been very helpful in slowing the spread of Avian Influenza in the state’s poultry industry. The outbreak of Avian Influenza in 2015 was devastating. The outbreak in 2022 is being managed much better because of the knowledge developed in the lab.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts this week.
As always … From the Ground up.
Senator Dan Zumbach represents Senate District 34, including Black Hawk, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, and Fayette Counties
He is the vice chair of the Appropriations Committee and I also serve on the Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, and Transportation committees. Additionally, he serves as the chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee.
Mailing Address:
Dan Zumbach
1007 E Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50319-1001
