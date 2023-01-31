Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Zumbach Wulfekuhle

Speaking with Al Wulfekuhle, Quasqueton, from the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

 Courtesy Photo

Week three is near the end and it has been a full plate of topics.

Iowa’s School Choice bill became law on Tuesday when Governor Kim Reynolds signed it in the Capitol rotunda.

Tags

Trending Food Videos