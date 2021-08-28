DES MOINES – Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on August 30, 2021, to honor and pay our respects to the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Flags should remain lowered until sunset on August 30, 2021.
The governor’s order is issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
Gov. Reynolds released the following statement on Thursday:
“The state of Iowa joins with the entire nation mourning the devastating loss of 12 U.S. service members killed in action in Kabul earlier today. There are no words that can describe the pain felt by their fellow soldiers, family, and loved ones. Kevin and I send our prayers to their family and to those injured, as well as those brave men and women still standing guard outside the airport. We cannot thank the brave men and women of our Armed Forces enough for what they do to preserve this incredible nation.”