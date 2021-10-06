WASHINGTON, DC – Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-Iowa) regional directors based in Sioux City, Des Moines, and Waterloo will hold traveling office hours in 30 counties around Iowa throughout October. Iowans seeking assistance regarding a personal issue with a federal agency or wishing to share views on matters of federal policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.
These meetings will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Iowa. Participants must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines. Grassley is represented by his regional directors, Jacob Bossman, Adam DoBraska, and Matt Rector. Sen. Grassley will not be in attendance.
Grassley’s state offices regularly help constituents contact federal agencies to resolve problems with Social Security payments, military service matters, immigration cases, and other issues. Iowans may also seek assistance via Grassley’s website.
“My top priority is serving the people of Iowa. Traveling office hours held by my staff is one way of doing that,” Grassley said. “My staff helps Iowans with issues they may have with the federal government. I encourage anyone experiencing problems to stop by staff office hours in their area. Iowans can also reach out directly to any of my offices throughout the year.”
The schedule for local access to Grassley’s staffers is as follows:
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Regional Director Jacob Bossman
Black Hawk County
Waterloo Public Library
Second Floor Conference Room
415 Commercial Street, Waterloo
3 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Regional Director Matt Rector
Fayette County
Fayette County Courthouse
Lounge
114 N Vine Street, West Union
2 to 3 p.m.
Buchanan County
Independence Public Library
Study Room
805 1st Street E, Independence
4 to 5 p.m.