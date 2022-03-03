To the Editor:
There is a Constitutional Sheriffs movement not only in Iowa, but across the country. A recent letter to the editor [on Feb. 26] defamed this group as racists and tyrannical. This extreme characterization is always cause for further research as assumptions and opinions, while you’re entitled to have them, are not facts.
With just the slightest bit of research, you can find the group in Iowa believes in the County Sheriff’s responsibility, right, and commitment to uphold and defend the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Iowa. They are not trying to make the sheriff anything more than has already been outlined in 18 U.S.C 922(s)(8) and Iowa Code Title 3 80A.l.3. Additionally, the courts affirmed in Harston v Langston, Tex. Civ. App., 292 S.W. 648, 6.50 stating, “The Sheriff is the ‘Chief Executive and Administrative Officer’ of a county chosen by popular election.”
The assumption this group is trying to get the Sheriff to arbitrarily nullify laws is laughable at best and slanderous at worst. Law enforcement officials have been given discretion to enforce laws. Whether they decide to ticket you for passing in a no passing lane or for your dog being an annoyance, they have discretion. Just as the Sheriff has the discretion and responsibility to not enforce unconstitutional laws.
No assumptions. No opinions. Just the facts.
Stan Priebe
Independence