To the Editor:
Reading the “Where’s the Outrage” letter (February 19) pretty (much) summed it up.
What that group of ladies should be horrified about is that this line of thinking still exists.
These so-called patriots and veterans were not assembled in a peaceful protest as was evident of the violence and destruction they participated in. Get over it. We still have the best system and if you really think anyone in this country is capable of FRAUDULENT presidential elections with a winning margin of over seven million — you should be horrified. These opinions “are” protected by Freedom of Speech. I don’t know of any stripping of God-given rights. Enough already.
Mark Hoover
Independence