To the Editor:
The sick and disgusting letter that appeared in the February 19, 2022 paper was absolutely beyond the pale. Calling the insurrectionists who attempted to overthrow the government of the United States on January 6, 2021 “patriots” is an affront to all of us who cherish our democratic form of government.
I particularly noted the irony in the complaints of the insurgents about their jail accommodations. These children of privilege consider themselves abused by being housed in a jail (Washington, D.C.) that was built for the incarceration of Black people and the poor, at the same time that their fellow-travelers in the Iowa statehouse have decreed that we are not a racist society, and have outlawed the teaching of the obvious truth.
It would appear that a considerable number of our fellow Americans live in some alternative universe where absurdity is the daily fare. Perhaps that is where they get their “alternative facts.”
William Reedy
Brandon