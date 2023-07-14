To the Editor:
I read a letter back in June that Dan Callahan, member, of the Democratic Party, wrote or possibly cut or pasted from the radical left. I was very sadden of the hate and lies that were written in this article. As I read this article, I could not imagine how one person could express so much hate with his decelerated thought process. I decided to say a couple prayers asking God to help this lost sheep.
I notice this all around me. If you try and talk reasonably to someone from the Democratic Party they will display such rage. I think it is time we all sit down and pray that these Democrats can contribute to society without displaying so much hate. We understand that it is a competition to win the White House but let’s try and do it with a little dignity. I belong to the Republican Party because we love God, Country, and freedom to make decisions.
Tim Westemeyer
Winthrop