To the Editor:
Buchanan County say “NO” to the Jubilee Wind Project!
NextEra has been securing wind easements without knowledge to the public. Now that we know, it is time to stand up and fight against this invasion of our beautiful rural landscape. A grassroots effort is taking shape to amend the Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) regulations currently in force. This amendment will provide farther setback to dwellings; require CSR levels at 55 or lower; and zoning and decommissioning regulations.
Wind turbines cause damage to human health, kill wildlife, and affect livestock. The effects are infrasound waves, shadow flicker, ground vibration, disturbed air distribution, and electromagnetic field disturbance. Good cropland is taken out of operation for turbines and their gigantic foundations, access roads, transmission lines, and substations. Existing roads are damaged during construction.
The natural beauty of our Iowa landscape is turned into an industrial factory. If you look at a map of wind farms in Iowa, the I380 corridor is still preserved. Where will people go to enjoy Iowa’s beauty when there are no untouched places to see?
The saddest consequence of wind farms is the destruction of community relationships. Neighbors turn against each other for corporate greed. What you do with your land crosses the line when it causes your neighbor harm.
Wind farms are not environmentally friendly as claimed. They need fossil fuels for production, maintenance,, repairs, and decommissioning. The ground is contaminated from oil leakage. Blades are not biodegradeable and end up in wind turbine graveyards. .
Support and sign the WECS regulations petition, attend Board of Supervisor/P & Z meetings, and write or call your Buchanan County Board of Supervisors:
Clayton Ohrt 332-1766 cohrt@co.buchanan.ia.us
Dawn Vogel 332-1765 dvogel@co.buchanan.ia.us
John Kurtz 332-1764 jkurtz@co.buchanan.ia.us
Buchanan County Board of Supervisors
PO BOX 317
Independence, IA 50644
Sincerely,
Kathie Cunningham
La Porte City