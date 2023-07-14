To The Editor:
Reading Mr Chris Urban’s letter to the editor about organizations like the Sierra Club not speaking up on behalf of the destruction of bird life with regard to wind turbines made me curious. Of course all it took was a click on the Sierra Club website to find out their position. Here is an excerpt:
“Estimates of up to a million or more birds are killed by turbines in the US but that is far exceeded by collisions with communications towers (6.5 million); power lines, (25 million); windows (up to 1 billion); and cats (1.3 to 4.0 billion) and those lost due to habitat loss, pollution and climate change (American Bird Conservancy, Nature) …
Wind turbines can be removed when something better comes along. The habitat destruction and pollution from coal, oil and gas extraction and burning, building of pipelines and other infrastructure plus negligence and accidents is very difficult, even impossible in many cases, to undo. For the sake of birds, the environment and nature’s beauty wind and solar power are a vastly better choice than coal, oil and nuclear energy”
As you can see there are sadly a large number of birds lost to wind turbines but not nearly as many as the other means by which we get our power. No one likes to think about the loss of the birds and the bats but as stated, until better technology comes along mankind will continue to get its power from different sources and at least wind turbines are not as destructive as some of these other sources. Change comes hard for a lot of people but we know from the science and weather community that we have to take steps to reduce our carbon footprint and there are going to be consequences no matter which way we go. When debating change this large we have to look at the whole story not just the side we’re on.
Larry Meyer
Independence