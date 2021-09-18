Before Biden was elected, he said he would be the most progressive president yet. C.S. Lewis in “Mere Christianity” said it about right on page 36: “If you are on the wrong road, progress means doing an about turn and walking back to the right road; and in that case the man who turns back soonest is the most progressive man.” President Biden is not going to turn his back on any of his policies, because he believes in them, right or wrong. Therefore, he is among the least progressive of men.
But we the voters need to progress and recognize that humanity has been making some big mistakes and that too many Americans look at this country in a different way than our Founding Fathers did. There really is a LEFT and a RIGHT. The LEFT leaders would like to junk the U.S. Constitution. That may be the reason so much fuss is centered around voting laws? These LEFT want the laws very flexible. Both sides are fighting for the same goal, a nation.
Former President Trump worried our enemies because he followed through on his words. Therefore, would a psychological shock make a difference? Would it not be worth it, even now, for this administration to seek outside intelligence, even from an opposite political party, if what that administration did worked? And, let the psychological shock of two administrations coming together, regardless of party, reverberate into all the hell holes of the world.
The Taliban may let more private chartered planes save people left behind if they realize that someone they fear is now sharing more options about Afghanistan. We, with a two-party system, make the mistake of usually starting from scratch rather than building on what wise men and women left behind.
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop