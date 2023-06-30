To the Editor:
As life-long Republicans coming from families who have always been actively involved in Republican politics, we have NEVER met a Neo-Nazi or a white supremacist. The people that we have met are patriotic citizens who sincerely love this country and the inalienable rights provided in our Constitution, endowed by our Creator. We believe in individual freedoms, limited government, justice administered equally, fiscal responsibility, peace through strength (a strong military), immigration that is controlled and vetted, and a free market system. We believe that all men are created equal and in the image of God…including the unborn baby. Who speaks for that unborn child, whose heart beats at 5 weeks of age? There was a time in this country when we valued and protected our children…born and unborn.
Currently, we have undocumented people flowing across our border in record numbers. Is this administration concerned about the drug dealers and human traffickers crossing our borders or the diseases, that had once been eradicated, that are now showing up in our country. The U.S. sends billions of dollars of hard-earned taxpayer money to Ukraine with no oversight. The Biden administration has been compromised through millions in bribes by China and Ukraine.
Although Democrats tried to stymie Trump’s four years in office through the Russia investigation and two Impeachments, these efforts proved false because he had done nothing wrong. Trump Derangement Syndrome is showing up again as Democrats attempt to interrupt Trump’s campaign for a second term by bombarding him with lawsuits hoping something will stick.
A suggestion to the Democrat party: Before you start disparaging Republicans with baseless innuendos, maybe you should take a look at your own party’s failed policies. As we look toward the 2024 election, we ask that you rely on facts and not media spin.
Renita Wieland, Independence
Kitty Rehberg, Rowley
Mary Jane Svoboda, Aurora