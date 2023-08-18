To the Editor:
Most of us stand on the sidelines of public life because we are nobodies in the world of influence. It’s a safe place to be. Just as we, who live in small towns, are still safe from the rot of big cities. But someone must stick their neck out and stop the rot before it spreads everywhere. That someone was Donald Trump for four years. A long list of good was done for America during those years despite constant attacks from fellow American.
Like all humans, he has personality shortcomings. He’s repetitive for sure. He also fas four years of success to back him up. He has come from the hard knocks of the business world and has withstood the perverseness of many.
In 2024 I’m voting on those four years, not on any human personality or on the result of that perverseness by those who have been maligning him since 2016 and still can’t stop. He knows the foreign leaders and their wiles. Even from the sidelines we can help drain the swamp, by judging actions rather than hearsay, before its rot overflows into OUR community.
Remember the story of the man stranded on an island waiting for a rescue. Opportunities were sent but they weren’t exactly what he was looking for so he waited and waited and waited. Then a storm, the sky had been warning of, suddenly burst forth and flooded the island. (Xi Jinping’s smile is like the sky.) Our deep internal division makes us ‘A House Set Against Itself” an easy prey. But hope dies slowly in a great Nation of survivors.
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop