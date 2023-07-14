To the Editor:
On Sep 14, 2021 the Republican Buchanan County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary County. Sheriff Scott Buzynski voiced his full support of the Resolution.
The resolution indicates “the County opposes the enactment of any legislation, executive order and administrative rules that would infringe upon the constitutional right of the people of the County to keep and bear arms or restrict the possession and purchasing of ammunition.”
The Supervisors pointed out that the resolution had no legal standing or enforceability.
The Supervisors and the Sheriff seem to be openly opposed to the “rule of law.” If war-like weapons were to be banned neither the Sheriff or Republican Supervisors would encourage following the law. Insurrectionists, Militia groups, and Domestic Terrorist would feel welcome in our community.
Follow the logic:
- Our Republican Supervisors and Sheriff passively support the idea of Constitutional Sheriffs through omission and their silence.
- Our Republican Supervisors passed a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution to “oppose” the enactment of any legal restriction to firearms or ammunition with the Sheriffs complete support.
- By encouraging insurrectionists, domestic terrorists, and anti-government groups to come to our community the actions of our Republican Supervisors and Sheriff may increase the probability of a school shooting.
Please contact your Republican Supervisors and Sheriff to repeal the 2nd Amendment Sanctuary designation and deny their passive support for the Constitutional Sheriff movement. What political gain is worth increasing the odds of a school shooting in our community by even one tenth of one percent. These Republican Supervisors and Sheriff may believe that children are expendable for their efforts to complete their political agenda. I am not familiar with any elementary school child that wants to die for their meaningless political games.
Dan Freeman
Independence