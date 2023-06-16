To the Editor:
As farmers you ask us to feed the world and we do our best to strive for that – then some big company comes in and decides that their mission is more important. That is where we are today — NextEra Energy, a wind turbine company, has decided to come into our county in hopes of putting up somewhere around 60-70 wind turbines that are approximately 550-600 foot tall or taller and possibly take our good prime farm ground out of production for Commercial, Manufacturing and Industrial Use.
For now there is a moratorium in place so that the Board of Supervisors, the Planning and Zoning committee, and you – as Buchanan County residents – can do research about both the pro’s and con’s of wind turbines (there are many) and if after your research you decide that you still want them then by all means please feel free to put up a 100 foot turbine on your own property for your own use.
Many of us are against these wind turbines coming near our communities and into the county – possibly causing health issues and changing the landscape and because of that we have been called “A club of not-in-my-backyard activists” that wield to halt development. (see Bright Future Iowa-Renewable Energy Moratoriums-by Swati Dandekar May 19, 2023). I say we are passionate about our responsibility to our land and to our future generations.
In closing I would like to use a few words that Paul Harvey has spoken many a time – “And on the 8th day God looked down on his planned paradise and said ‘I need a caretaker’ so God Made A Farmer.”
Judy Albert
Brandon